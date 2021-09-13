Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CXW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 453.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after buying an additional 1,141,261 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

