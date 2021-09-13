Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several research firms have commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eargo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. Eargo has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

