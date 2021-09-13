Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $203.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $203.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. MongoDB reported sales of $150.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $488.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.74.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,267 shares of company stock valued at $72,189,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

