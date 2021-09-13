Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. OneMain reported earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

NYSE:OMF opened at $55.93 on Monday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

