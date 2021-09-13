Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.81. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,620. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

