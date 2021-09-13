Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE PAG opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

