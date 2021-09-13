Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.67 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Power Integrations by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

