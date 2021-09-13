Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $34.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

