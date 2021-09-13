Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $12.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.80 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

