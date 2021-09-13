Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report sales of $1.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.