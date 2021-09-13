Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 1,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

