Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.32 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

