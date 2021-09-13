Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $90.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

