Analysts Expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yandex.

Several research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 157.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

