Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immuneering Corp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immuneering in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IMRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $20.75 on Monday. Immuneering has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $33.99.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

