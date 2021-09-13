Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 13th (ABNB, ADI, AMZN, ANRGF, ASMB, BKNG, BY, CHRW, CHWY, CLBT)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 13th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB). HC Wainwright issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). They issued a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY). Hovde Group issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued an inline rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). They issued an inline rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB). They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC). Laidlaw issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

