Analysts Offer Predictions for Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.