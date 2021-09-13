Analysts Offer Predictions for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

CLDX stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 3.06.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

