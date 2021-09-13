Analysts Offer Predictions for ContraFect Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.94. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

