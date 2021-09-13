Analysts Offer Predictions for Couchbase Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

