Analysts Offer Predictions for Couchbase Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49).
Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
