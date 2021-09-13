Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

