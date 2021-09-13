Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 13th (BATS, BCE, BLN, CGX, CPG, ENGH, OVV, PLC, RCI.B, ROOT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 13th:

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.50 to C$69.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

was given a C$11.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$6.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was given a $35.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was given a $74.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

