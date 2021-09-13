Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $176.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $178.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/15/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,113. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $191.99.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
