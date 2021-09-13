Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

PEBO opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $607.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

