Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 13th (BAX, CDEVY, CG, CMAX, DELL, EOG, LNDNF, MAA, MCHVF, MGM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 13th:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $218.00 price target on the stock.

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.90 target price on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

