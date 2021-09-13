Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avantor (AVTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR):
- 9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “
- 9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2021 – Avantor is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Avantor stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
