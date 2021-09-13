Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avantor (AVTR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avantor (NYSE: AVTR):

9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

9/10/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Avantor is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Avantor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Avantor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

