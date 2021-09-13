Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Daimler (DAI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (ETR: DAI) recently:

9/7/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/2/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/11/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – Daimler was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/21/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €69.14 ($81.34). 2,266,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.06.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

