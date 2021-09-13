Analyzing Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innoviva and Pfizer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $336.79 million 3.14 $224.40 million $2.37 6.42 Pfizer $41.91 billion 5.96 $9.62 billion $2.22 20.08

Pfizer has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviva. Innoviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pfizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Innoviva has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pfizer has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Pfizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Innoviva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pfizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innoviva and Pfizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pfizer 0 10 2 0 2.17

Innoviva presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.30%. Pfizer has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Pfizer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Innoviva.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Pfizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 72.56% 51.66% 30.36% Pfizer 23.06% 26.49% 10.73%

Summary

Pfizer beats Innoviva on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

