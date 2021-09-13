Andy Pasternak Sells 23,250 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HZNP traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.18. 798,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

