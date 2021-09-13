Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) announced a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anexo Group stock traded up GBX 2.58 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 145.58 ($1.90). 29,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,410. Anexo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £168.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.51.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

