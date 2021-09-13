Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,253. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

