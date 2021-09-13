AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.13 million and $1.64 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00151278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042821 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

