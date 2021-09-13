Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $168,086.21

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 60.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $168,086.21 and $21.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.