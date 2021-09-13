Ansbert Gadicke Sells 38,028 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $27.65. 176,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,982. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.43.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
