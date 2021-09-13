Ansbert Gadicke Sells 38,028 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $27.65. 176,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,982. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

