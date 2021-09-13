Anyswap Market Cap Tops $88.59 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00010549 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $88.59 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

