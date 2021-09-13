AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.27

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

