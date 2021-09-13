Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $294.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 43.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

