Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AON worth $67,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $942,564,000.

AON stock opened at $292.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $294.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

