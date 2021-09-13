Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

AIRC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.92. 5,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

