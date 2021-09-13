APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $77.85 million and $254.88 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

