apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0359

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $12.97 million and $2.02 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00151498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00736003 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

