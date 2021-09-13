Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU) Trading Up 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 23,859 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Units (NASDAQ:APGBU)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

