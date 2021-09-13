Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 576,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 560,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

