Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

