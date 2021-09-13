Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

