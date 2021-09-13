Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,166,000 after buying an additional 181,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

