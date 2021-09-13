Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

