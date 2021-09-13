Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $175.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $175.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

