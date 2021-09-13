Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,269,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lowe FS grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 2,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Capital Management now owns 52,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 736,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the last quarter. Ken Stern & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 34.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 53,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

