Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

